COVID-19 ‘watch’ issued for City of Lethbridge as cases surge

A weekend surge in COVID-19 cases within the City of Lethbridge has prompted Alberta Health to issue a “watch” for the city under the province’s coronavirus monitoring system.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 101 active cases of the virus within the city, after 52 new cases were identified over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The province has now confirmed six active outbreaks within the Lethbridge region, they include:

Extendicare Fairmont Park — two active cases

Lethbridge Family Services — four active cases, two recovered

Cavendish Farms — eight active cases

Children’s House Child Care Society — 18 active cases

Good News Centre Church, Coalhurst — 30 active cases, 12 recovered

Meridian Manufacturing — eight active cases, one recovered

A COVID-19 “watch” also continues for Lethbridge County where there were 40 active cases as of Tuesday. Six new cases were identified there over the long weekend.

An outbreak at the Cavendish Farms potato processing plant in Lethbridge was among the new outbreaks identified on Tuesday afternoon.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, did not address that outbreak specifically but said any workplace where people are working closely together could be at risk for a COVID-19 outbreak.

“Any outbreak in any location is a reminder that all of us need to make sure we’re taking regular measures every day, whether we’re at work, whether we’re with our family, [or] out in the community,” Hinshaw said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were no outbreak protocols in effect for schools in Lethbridge, but individual cases have been identified within the last week at Victoria Park High School, Ecole Agnes Davidson, Fleetwood-Bawden Elementary, Lakeview Elementary, Ecole St. Mary and St. Francis Junior High School.

