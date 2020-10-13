Footage of Air 1 helicopter crew finding hiker lost in Elk Island National Park released

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service shared video footage of the Air 1 helicopter team helping locate a lost hiker in Elk Island National Park.

The EPS said it was contacted shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11 to help Fort Saskatchewan RCMP search for the man.

The man called RCMP himself after losing his way deep in the park with his two dogs.

The Air 1 crew flew out to Elk Island and used the helicopter’s spotlight to search the area.

“Within 10 minutes, Air 1 members spotted a flashlight pointing at them from the woods and were able to safely guide the male and his dogs back to the Wood Bison Trail by communicating to him through the P.A. system,” EPS said in a news release Tuesday.

Police were able to direct Park Rangers to the man and he was taken by quad back to EMS paramedics waiting in the parking lot. The hiker and his dogs were in good health, police said, despite it being quite cold — about 4C — Sunday night.

A park ranger walked the dogs back to the parking lot.

“Autumn is a beautiful time of the year to enjoy a hike in the woods, though EPS is reminding hikers to dress warm and let loved ones know where you’re going, and an ETA back home,” police said.

“The sun is setting much earlier and quickly these days.”

