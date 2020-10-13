Menu

Advertisement
Canada

Footage of Air 1 helicopter crew finding hiker lost in Elk Island National Park released

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 2:49 pm
Click to play video 'Edmonton police Air 1 footage of Elk Island hiker rescue' Edmonton police Air 1 footage of Elk Island hiker rescue
WATCH: Video from the Edmonton Police Service Air 1 helicopter showing the search and rescue of a lost hiker and his dogs at Elk Island National Park the evening of Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

The Edmonton Police Service shared video footage of the Air 1 helicopter team helping locate a lost hiker in Elk Island National Park.

The EPS said it was contacted shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11 to help Fort Saskatchewan RCMP search for the man.

READ MORE: Pembina River Air 1 rescue was 3rd in a month 

The man called RCMP himself after losing his way deep in the park with his two dogs.

The Air 1 crew flew out to Elk Island and used the helicopter’s spotlight to search the area.

“Within 10 minutes, Air 1 members spotted a flashlight pointing at them from the woods and were able to safely guide the male and his dogs back to the Wood Bison Trail by communicating to him through the P.A. system,” EPS said in a news release Tuesday.

Police were able to direct Park Rangers to the man and he was taken by quad back to EMS paramedics waiting in the parking lot. The hiker and his dogs were in good health, police said, despite it being quite cold — about 4C — Sunday night.

Click to play video 'Edmonton police unveil new Air 1 helicopter' Edmonton police unveil new Air 1 helicopter
Edmonton police unveil new Air 1 helicopter

A park ranger walked the dogs back to the parking lot.

Read more: Teen who got lost on Pembina River float admits group was ‘freaked out’

“Autumn is a beautiful time of the year to enjoy a hike in the woods, though EPS is reminding hikers to dress warm and let loved ones know where you’re going, and an ETA back home,” police said.

“The sun is setting much earlier and quickly these days.”

