Lifestyle

‘All natural’ isn’t always healthy — expert breaks down food trends

By Anushka Yadav Global News
Click to play video 'Is all natural really good for you? Top health food misconceptions' Is all natural really good for you? Top health food misconceptions
Wellness expert Kyle Buchanan explains the buzzwords you might see on trendy health foods.

Growing health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic have urged some people to follow healthy food trends, one expert says.

Wellness expert Kyle Buchanan recently told The Morning Show that if you are thinking about trying a new diet or shopping for more wholesome products, there is key messaging to look out for.

For starters, products that say “all-natural” doesn’t necessarily translate to healthy.

Read more: Working out at home? Here’s how to avoid an injury

“Prepackaged fruit juices… with natural flavouring labels can still contain more sugar than a can of pop,” Buchanan said.

Before buying these “all-natural” products, check the ingredient list to see exactly what you’re eating or drinking.

Another misconception is around stevia-sweetened products, he said, which lead many to believe that it is the only sweetener used in the product.

Read more: Feeling lonely or anxious during the 2nd wave? Here are ways to cope

These sweet products can also contain other types of sweeteners.

Buchanan says while the keto diet has gained popularity in recent years, it is not the best option for people with sensitive stomachs.

Earlier this year, US News & World ranked the ketogenic (keto) diet one of the worst of the 35 diets it evaluated. Experts added that the diet was still one of the most popular diets in the U.S.

Read more: The keto diet was ranked one of the worst diets for 2020, so why is it still popular?

Previously speaking with Global News, registered dietitian Shahzadi Devje said any diet that is trendy or promises that people will lose weight quickly will always be popular.

“Personal testimonials of keto ‘success’ continue to flood the internet, but this doesn’t equate to reliable and trustworthy scientific evidence.”

Before trying any extreme change in diet, speak with a family doctor or professional first.

To learn more about popular food trends, watch the full video above.

—With files from Global News’ Meghan Collie

