2 arrested for drug trafficking in Amherst: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation in Amherst has resulted in drug trafficking-related charges against an Amherst man and women, the RCMP said on Tuesday.

Police said they served a search warrant on a home on West Victoria Street in Amherst on Oct. 8.

RCMP said they found a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine, as well as methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone, hydromorphone, drug paraphernalia, a “conducted energy weapon” and a “sensory irritant canister.”

READ MORE: Report of a suspicious person temporarily shuts down Dartmouth intersection

According to authorities, both were arrested at the residence without incident.

Brent Robert Cameron, 32, is in custody and scheduled to appear in Amherst provincial court Tuesday to face eight charges, including possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

1:56 Nova Scotia piloting safe drug-dispensing machine to fight opioid crisis Nova Scotia piloting safe drug-dispensing machine to fight opioid crisis

Police said a 31-year-old Amherst woman was released from custody on Oct. 9 and is scheduled to appear in Amherst provincial court on Jan. 6, 2021, to face five charges, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

The RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.