Report of a suspicious person temporarily shuts down Dartmouth intersection

Reports of a suspicious person who may have been hiding a weapon shut down a Dartmouth intersection on Sunday.
The report was later found to be unproven by investigators.
Halifax Regional Police say at approximately 5:30 p.m. offices responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area of 7 Jackson Rd. in Dartmouth.
Witnesses told police that a man was observed by a witness in the wooded area between 7 Jackson Rd. and Vitoria Road acting suspiciously.
The witness believed the person may have been hiding a weapon based on his movements.
Out of an abundance of caution, Halifax police closed off the area and searched the area with a K9 unit.
No suspicious person or weapon was found.
Traffic in the area was back to normal by shortly after 7 p.m.
