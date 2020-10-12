Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Report of a suspicious person temporarily shuts down Dartmouth intersection

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 12, 2020 9:04 am
Halifax Regional Police temporarily closed off an intersection in Dartmouth as they investigated reports of a suspicious person.
Halifax Regional Police temporarily closed off an intersection in Dartmouth as they investigated reports of a suspicious person. Alexander Quon/Global News

Reports of a suspicious person who may have been hiding a weapon shut down a Dartmouth intersection on Sunday.

The report was later found to be unproven by investigators.

Read more: Man arrested in connection with armed robbery at Bluenose Market in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police say at approximately 5:30 p.m. offices responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area of 7 Jackson Rd. in Dartmouth.

Trending Stories

Witnesses told police that a man was observed by a witness in the wooded area between 7 Jackson Rd. and Vitoria Road acting suspiciously.

The witness believed the person may have been hiding a weapon based on his movements.

Out of an abundance of caution, Halifax police closed off the area and searched the area with a K9 unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Halifax police charged 18 impaired drivers in September

No suspicious person or weapon was found.

Traffic in the area was back to normal by shortly after 7 p.m.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceDartmouthhalifax policeHRPSuspicious PersonJackson Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers