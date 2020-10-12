Report of a suspicious person temporarily shuts down Dartmouth intersection

Send this page to someone via email

Reports of a suspicious person who may have been hiding a weapon shut down a Dartmouth intersection on Sunday.

The report was later found to be unproven by investigators.

Halifax Regional Police say at approximately 5:30 p.m. offices responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area of 7 Jackson Rd. in Dartmouth.

Witnesses told police that a man was observed by a witness in the wooded area between 7 Jackson Rd. and Vitoria Road acting suspiciously.

The witness believed the person may have been hiding a weapon based on his movements.

Out of an abundance of caution, Halifax police closed off the area and searched the area with a K9 unit.

No suspicious person or weapon was found.

Traffic in the area was back to normal by shortly after 7 p.m.