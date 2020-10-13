Quebec officials to address coronavirus crisis as cases remain high

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec officials are expected to address the evolving second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the province Tuesday afternoon.

Premier François Legault will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health, in Montreal.

The update comes as the province, which has been hit hardest by the COVID-19 health crisis, has seen an uptick in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Authorities reported 843 new infections and 12 more fatalities linked to the virus on Monday. The number of hospitalizations jumped by 20, bringing the total to 457.

Quebec’s caseload is 86,976 and the death toll has reached 5,965 — the highest in the country — since the pandemic began in March.

A large swath of the province along the St. Lawrence Valley from Montreal to Quebec City is a designated coronavirus red zone. The highest maximum alert level calls for tighter restrictions, including the closures of bars, gyms and theatres.

There is a partial lockdown in those areas until at least Oct. 28 — if all goes well.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is also expected to provide an update on the pandemic’s progression in the city around 3:30 p.m.

The city, which has been the epicentre of the virus’s outbreak in Canada, closed the parking lot for Mount Royal over the weekend to limit crowding at the park.