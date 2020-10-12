Stick to local parks on Thanksgiving Monday amid coronavirus health crisis: Montreal mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Montrealers are being asked to exercise caution and help stop the spread of COVID-19 on Thanksgiving Monday.

Mayor Valérie Plante took to social media to urge the public to do their part to flatten the second wave of the health crisis.

“Let’s take care of ourselves and everyone by choosing our local parks over crowding spaces like Mount Royal and to limit our social contact,” she wrote.

The call for caution comes after Plante said in an interview Sunday evening on popular talk show Tout le monde en parle the city was forced to close the parking lot at Mount Royal in order to limit crowding.

Montreal has continued to see an uptick in novel coronavirus cases, with 274 new cases reported Monday.

The city, which has been hard hit by the virus, represents nearly half of the province’s caseload. Since March, there have been more than 3,400 deaths.

The region is currently a designated red COVID-19 zone, which means it is under a partial lockdown until Oct. 28.

As part of the restrictions, Montrealers are prohibited from having others over though there are a few exceptions. Those caught breaking the rules are subject to steep fines.

Bars, gyms, museums and theatres are also currently closed while restaurant dining rooms are limited to takeout.

