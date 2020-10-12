Quebec reports 843 new cases, 12 additional deaths linked to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 843 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thanksgiving Monday as the pandemic continues.

The caseload now stands at 86,976. There are more than 72,000 recoveries from the respiratory illness.

The province also recorded 12 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Authorities say four of those deaths occurred in the last 24 hours and eight occurred last week.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The health crisis has killed 5,965 Quebecers to date.

READ MORE: Canadians who missed work due to coronavirus can apply for new financial support

The number of hospitalizations jumped by 20. There are 457 patients in hospital as of Monday.

Of them, 75 people are in intensive care. That’s an in increase of three from the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec conducted 19,161 tests on Saturday, the latest day for which screening data is available. So far, 2,657,088 tests have been administered.