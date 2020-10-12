Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Quebec reports 843 new cases, 12 additional deaths linked to COVID-19

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 12, 2020 11:10 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Respecting COVID-19 measures on Thanksgiving weekend' Coronavirus: Respecting COVID-19 measures on Thanksgiving weekend
The greater Montreal area is painted red with over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Quebec on Saturday as the province continues to see a surge in infections amid the pandemic’s second wave. But are Montrealers respecting the social distancing regulations on Thanksgiving holiday weekend? Brittany Henriques reports.

Quebec is reporting 843 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thanksgiving Monday as the pandemic continues.

The caseload now stands at 86,976. There are more than 72,000 recoveries from the respiratory illness.

The province also recorded 12 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Authorities say four of those deaths occurred in the last 24 hours and eight occurred last week.

Trending Stories

The health crisis has killed 5,965 Quebecers to date.

The number of hospitalizations jumped by 20. There are 457 patients in hospital as of Monday.

Of them, 75 people are in intensive care. That’s an in increase of three from the previous day.

Quebec conducted 19,161 tests on Saturday, the latest day for which screening data is available. So far, 2,657,088 tests have been administered.

