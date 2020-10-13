Menu

Crime

Owner of vehicle of interest in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run identified

By Kristen Robinson Global News
RCMP handout

Police on Vancouver Island have located a vehicle of interest in Saturday’s fatal hit-and-run on Highway 19 near Parksville, B.C.

Hours after Central Vancouver Island Traffic Services RCMP released a photo of a damaged 1991 Chevy Suburban late Sunday, investigators said a 55-year-old man from Woss, B.C. turned himself in to Kelowna RCMP after seeing his truck on the news.

Early on Oct. 10, the body of a woman in her twenties was found on the median of the four-lane highway north of Exit 51 southbound.

The Chevy SUV with damage to its driver’s side headlight and bug screen was later spotted on the 5:15 p.m. ferry from Duke Point to Tsawwassen.

Tips from the public allowed police to quickly locate the vehicle of interest, according to Const. Jeff Pelat with Central Vancouver Island Traffic Services RCMP.

Read more: ‘Carnage absolutely everywhere’: Witnesses describe site of fatal B.C. hit-and-run crash

No one has been charged yet and police said the investigation could take months to complete before potential charges are recommended to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run collision or dash camera video is asked to call E Division Island Traffic Services – Central Island at 250-954-2952.

