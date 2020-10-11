What’s open and what’s closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a list of what is open and what is closed this Thanksgiving Monday in Montreal.

Waste collection:

All garbage, recycling and compost collection will resume as usual in every borough besides Montreal-North, where green waste collection is rescheduled to Tuesday.

Recreation and sports:

Some sports and recreation facilities will remain open. They might have a holiday schedule, which will vary from borough to borough. The City of Montreal recommends that you check the facility’s website ahead of time.

The Biodôme, Botanical Garden and Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan will remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Museums:

All museums will remain closed due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

Transit:

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) will run on its weekend schedule. The Vaudreuil-Hudson train line will run on its Sunday schedule.

Shopping:

Grocery stores, shopping malls and pharmacies will be open at their regular hours. The Jean-Talon and Atwater markets will also be open at their regular hours.

Ecocentres:

All ecocentres will be closed on Monday.

Municipal court:

All municipal courts will be closed.

Banks:

Most bank branches in Montreal will be closed.

