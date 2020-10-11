Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

17-year-old charged with manslaughter in Winnipeg homicide

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted October 11, 2020 3:29 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer is shown in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Nov. 5.
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer is shown in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Nov. 5. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in a homicide.

On Sept. 23 at 9:10 p.m., a man was involved in an altercation in front of a residence in the 100 block of Kate Street with an unknown suspect.

Police say during the incident a weapon was produced and the victim was stabbed.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Two days later he succumbed to his injuries.

Trending Stories

Read more: 18-year-old dead after fight in Centennial neighbourhood, say Winnipeg police

The deceased victim has been identified as Zachary Paul Rae, an 18-year-old man from Winnipeg.

On Oct. 6, homicide unit investigators arrested a 17-year-old male suspect and charged him with manslaughter and two counts of failure to comply with a sentence and three counts of failing to comply with condition of a release order.

Investigators believe the victim and suspect were known to each other, and had been involved in an argument just prior to the homicide.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceHomicidewinnipegCrime Scene
Flyers
More weekly flyers