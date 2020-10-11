17-year-old charged with manslaughter in Winnipeg homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in a homicide.

On Sept. 23 at 9:10 p.m., a man was involved in an altercation in front of a residence in the 100 block of Kate Street with an unknown suspect.

Police say during the incident a weapon was produced and the victim was stabbed.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Two days later he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased victim has been identified as Zachary Paul Rae, an 18-year-old man from Winnipeg.

On Oct. 6, homicide unit investigators arrested a 17-year-old male suspect and charged him with manslaughter and two counts of failure to comply with a sentence and three counts of failing to comply with condition of a release order.

Investigators believe the victim and suspect were known to each other, and had been involved in an argument just prior to the homicide.