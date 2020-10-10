Menu

Crime

2 more charged after shooting death of 26-year-old man in Toronto’s west end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted October 10, 2020 5:19 am
Click to play video 'Man dead after daytime shooting outside west-end Toronto Walmart' Man dead after daytime shooting outside west-end Toronto Walmart
WATCH ABOVE (Sept. 10): Catherine McDonald reports that shoppers reported hearing two or three shots and saw a white SUV speeding off.

Toronto police say two more people have been charged after a 26-year-old man was fatally shot in a west-end Toronto parking lot.

Andre Rodriguez was shot in the parking lot of a Walmart on St. Clair Avenue West, east of Jane Street, on the afternoon of Sept. 10.

Investigators announced on Sept. 17 that 34-year-old St. Catharines resident Mohamed Osman Daoud was charged with first-degree murder. They said an arrest warrant was subsequently issued 33-year-old Grimsby resident Abdelmuniem Abdalla on the charge of first-degree murder.

On Friday, police announced two other people were charged in connection with the shooting. They said 24-year-old Ayuub Jama was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Officers said 25-year-old Toronto resident Michael Carty was arrested on Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact.

Carty appeared in court on Friday and Jama was set to appear in court on Saturday.

Police also said investigators continue to search for Abdalla.

