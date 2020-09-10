Menu

Crime

Man dead after shooting in west-end Toronto, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted September 10, 2020 2:25 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man is dead after a shooting in the city’s west end Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on St. Clair Avenue West near Mould Avenue, east of Jane Street, just after 1:40 p.m.

According to an update posted on Twitter, police said officers initially received reports a man was shot inside a store in the area.

The man died at the scene.

However, after arriving in the area, it was determined the victim was shot outside.

Police said a male suspect was seen leaving the scene in a white SUV. They were last seen travelling west on St. Clair Avenue West.

More to come.

