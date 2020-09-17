Suspects charged by Toronto police with 1st-degree murder in separate homicide investigations

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have charged two men with first-degree murder in connection with two separate homicide investigations, and officers continue to look for others.

Investigators made the announcement outside police headquarters Thursday afternoon, a day after both accused were arrested.

The case involved the death of John Wheeler, a 45-year-old construction worker who was waiting to go to work outside his Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East-area apartment building on Aug. 12 when a suspect approached from behind and shot him in the back. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and later died.

“This was a senseless killing and Mr. Wheeler did not deserve this nor does anyone deserve to get shot,” Homicide Squad Det. Sgt. Ted Lioumanis told reporters on Thursday, thanking residents and business owners for coming forward with information and video.

“At this time, I do believe he was there at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Christopher Mitchell, an 18-year-old Brampton resident, was charged with first-degree murder. Lioumanis said the accused was with at least two other people right before and after the shooting, adding investigators are still looking for those individuals.

The second case involved the death of 26-year-old Andre Rodriguez. He was shot in the parking lot of a Walmart on St. Clair Avenue West, east of Jane Street, on the afternoon of Sept. 10.

Investigators announced 34-year-old St. Catharines resident Mohamed Osman Daoud was charged with first-degree murder. An arrest warrant was issued 33-year-old Grimsby resident Abdelmuniem Abdalla on the charge of first-degree murder.

Homicide Squad Insp. Hank Idsinga said Abdalla should be “considered armed and dangerous.” He went on to praise those who came forward with information.

“A shooting in broad daylight, in the middle of a crowded parking lot, helped to motivate witnesses from the community to come forward to assist with the investigation,” Idsinga said.

“We can’t be successful in our investigations without their help.”

Police didn’t discuss the suspected motives in either case, noting the matters are still under investigation. Both accused were scheduled to make their first appearances in court this week.