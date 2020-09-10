Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 10 2020 5:35pm
02:41

Man dead after daytime shooting outside west-end Toronto Walmart

Catherine McDonald reports that shoppers reported hearing two or three shots and saw a white SUV speeding off.

