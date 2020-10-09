Winnipeg Jets sign Mason Appleton to two-year contract

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

It was a very successful first day of free agency for the Winnipeg Jets.

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff capped off a busy day by re-signing restricted free agent forward Mason Appleton.

The Jets had already acquired Paul Stastny, and signed both Nathan Beaulieu and Luca Sbisa earlier in the day.

Appleton, 24, agreed to a two-year contract with an average annual salary of $900,000.

Appleton was coming off his entry-level contract that paid him $758,333 per year.

Story continues below advertisement

The Wisconsin product appeared in 46 games for the Jets last season, with five goals and three assists. Appleton also made his playoff debut against the Calgary Flames this past summer.

Appleton missed more than a month of action after he broke his foot playing football ahead of the Heritage Classic.

He was the Jets’ sixth round draft pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.

1:31 Winnipeg Jets star, Barrie Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk dead at 57 Winnipeg Jets star, Barrie Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk dead at 57