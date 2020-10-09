Halifax police charged 18 impaired drivers in September

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say they’ve charged 18 people with impaired driving-related offences throughout September.

This number is down from the 30 impaired drivers that were charged in August.

Police say 16 drivers were charged with impaired driving by alcohol, and two were issued driving suspensions for operating a vehicle while having consumed alcohol.

Police say blood alcohol concentrations among those who provided breath samples ranged from 90 to 290 milligram percentages.

In Canada, the legal limit is 80, but suspensions are issued between 50 and 80 in Nova Scotia, according to the province website.

Halifax police say five drivers blew at least twice the legal limit.

One driver refused to provide a breath sample and was charged an additional offence of refusal.

The province says individuals who are convicted of impaired driving of having a blood alcohol concentration over 80, will:

be issued a minimum $1,000 fine

be prohibited from driving in Canada for a minimum of one year

have their licence revoked under N.S. law for a minimum of one year, and

be subject to licence restoration requirements.

Police ask anyone who sees a potential impaired driver to call 9-1-1 and give the call taker the location, a description of the vehicle — colour, make and model, a licence plate number, the direction the vehicle was going and a description of the driver, when possible.

Police say these are signs of an impaired driver:

driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

drifting in and out of lanes

tailgating and changing lanes frequently

making exceptionally wide turns

changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights

disregarding signals and lights

approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams or leaving turn signals on

driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather.

