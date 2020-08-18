Halifax police say 30 drivers were charged with impaired driving in July

Send this page to someone via email

Thirty people have been charged with offences related to impaired driving in July, according to data released by the Halifax Regional Police.

Police say 23 of those were charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle by alcohol and two by a drug.

Five people were issued driving suspensions for driving while having consumed alcohol, police say.

Police say blood alcohol concentrations among those who provided breath samples ranged from 80 to 350 milligram percentages.

In Canada, the legal limit is 80, but suspensions are issued between 50 and 80 in Nova Scotia, according to the province website.

Province says individuals who are convicted of impaired driving of having a blood alcohol concentration over 80, will:

Be issued a minimum $1,000 fine

Be prohibited from driving in Canada for a minimum of one year

Have their licence revoked under N.S. law for a minimum of one year

Be subject to licence restoration requirements

Halifax police say 11 drivers had a blood alcohol level at least twice the legal limit in July.

Four drivers pulled over refused to provide a breath sample to police and were charged with refusal, police say.

In July police say they received 16 calls from citizens who suspected impaired drivers.

Police say these are signs of an impaired driver:

Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

Drifting in and out of lanes

Tailgating and changing lanes frequently

Making exceptionally wide turns

Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights

Disregarding signals and lights

Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams or leaving turn signals on

Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather.

Police ask anyone who sees a potential impaired driver to call 911 and give the call taker the location, a description of the vehicle, a licence plate number, colour, make and model, the direction the vehicle is going in and a description of the driver.

