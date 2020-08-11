Teenage girl and man charged after flight from Halifax police

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police say a vehicle fled from police during a response to a collision at Victoria Road and Highfield Park Drive in Dartmouth on Tuesday morning.

Police say that while a service dog handler was crossing the MacDonald Bridge, a vehicle in front of the dog handler took off at high speed and failed to pull over.

A release says the dog handler attempted to stop the grey Mazda but lost sight of it at Wyse Road and Albro Lake Road.

Read more: Halifax police investigate armed robbery reported at Irving gas station on Quinpool

When additional officers responded, they located an abandoned vehicle on Windmill Road and confirmed the licence plate was stolen.

Police say a 19-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were found nearby and arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

In the arrest of the 16-year-old, officers found a prohibited stun gun.

Police say a man was seen running from the vehicle and was later located by a police service dog.

Read more: Halifax police charge woman with arson

According to police, the woman was released without charges, while the youth and the man are held in court.

The 21-year-old man is facing charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, possession of property obtained by crime and breach of probation.

The teenage girl is facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon and breach of probation.

Police are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call police at 902-490-5020.