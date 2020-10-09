Menu

Crime

2 men charged after search of illegal cannabis dispensary in Halifax: police

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 1:56 pm
A handful of cannabis is shown in Fenwick, Ont., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
A handful of cannabis is shown in Fenwick, Ont., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Halifax Regional Police said they charged two men with the illicit sale of cannabis after a search of a dispensary on Thursday morning.

Police said they executed a search warrant at Chronic Releaf located at 355 Herring Cove Rd. in Halifax.

READ MORE: Halifax police arrest 56-year-old man on child pornography offences

“Investigators seized in excess of 500 grams of cannabis, a quantity of cannabis oils, other cannabis products and a quantity of cash,” police said in a press release.

According to authorities, two men, both 29 and both from Halifax, were arrested at the scene. They each face charges of:

  • possession for the purpose of distributing
  • possessing of cannabis for the purpose of selling
  • possession for the use and distribution of Illicit cannabis
  • possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Both accused are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date, police said.

Click to play video 'Connecting Cannabis and Mental Health' Connecting Cannabis and Mental Health
Connecting Cannabis and Mental Health
