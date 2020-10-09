2 men charged after search of illegal cannabis dispensary in Halifax: police

Halifax Regional Police said they charged two men with the illicit sale of cannabis after a search of a dispensary on Thursday morning.
Police said they executed a search warrant at Chronic Releaf located at 355 Herring Cove Rd. in Halifax.
“Investigators seized in excess of 500 grams of cannabis, a quantity of cannabis oils, other cannabis products and a quantity of cash,” police said in a press release.
According to authorities, two men, both 29 and both from Halifax, were arrested at the scene. They each face charges of:
- possession for the purpose of distributing
- possessing of cannabis for the purpose of selling
- possession for the use and distribution of Illicit cannabis
- possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
Both accused are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date, police said.
