2 men charged after search of illegal cannabis dispensary in Halifax: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax Regional Police said they charged two men with the illicit sale of cannabis after a search of a dispensary on Thursday morning.

Police said they executed a search warrant at Chronic Releaf located at 355 Herring Cove Rd. in Halifax.

READ MORE: Halifax police arrest 56-year-old man on child pornography offences

“Investigators seized in excess of 500 grams of cannabis, a quantity of cannabis oils, other cannabis products and a quantity of cash,” police said in a press release.

According to authorities, two men, both 29 and both from Halifax, were arrested at the scene. They each face charges of:

possession for the purpose of distributing

possessing of cannabis for the purpose of selling

possession for the use and distribution of Illicit cannabis

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Both accused are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

6:30 Connecting Cannabis and Mental Health Connecting Cannabis and Mental Health