Montreal Canadiens sign homegrown defenceman Victor Mete to one-year extension

The Montreal Canadiens have signed Victor Mete to a one-year, US $735,000 extension.
The 22-year-old Mete had four goals and seven assists in 51 games with the Canadiens last season.
The five-foot-nine, 183-pound native of Woodbridge, Ont., has four goals and 27 assists in 171 career games with Montreal.
Mete was a fourth-round pick (100th overall) by the Canadiens in the 2016 NHL draft.
The London Knights graduate helped Canada win gold at the 2018 world junior hockey championship.
