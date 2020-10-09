Menu

Sports

Montreal Canadiens sign homegrown defenceman Victor Mete to one-year extension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2020 2:49 pm
Montreal Canadiens' Victor Mete skates during an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Mete has signed a one-year extension with the Habs. Thursday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Montreal Canadiens' Victor Mete skates during an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Mete has signed a one-year extension with the Habs. Thursday, Oct. 9, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Montreal Canadiens have signed Victor Mete to a one-year, US $735,000 extension.

The 22-year-old Mete had four goals and seven assists in 51 games with the Canadiens last season.

The five-foot-nine, 183-pound native of Woodbridge, Ont., has four goals and 27 assists in 171 career games with Montreal.

Mete was a fourth-round pick (100th overall) by the Canadiens in the 2016 NHL draft.

The London Knights graduate helped Canada win gold at the 2018 world junior hockey championship.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
