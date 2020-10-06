Montreal Canadiens trade Max Domi for Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Canadiens traded forward Max Domi to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for forward Josh Anderson on Tuesday.

The Habs also gave a third-round pick in 2020, 78th overall, to the Blue Jackets. Domi and Anderson could become restricted free agents on Friday.

Domi was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes and traded to the Habs for Alex Galchenyuk on June 15, 2018. After recording 72 points in 82 games in his first season with the Canadiens, Domi was limited to 44 points in 71 outings before the NHL season was suspended this year.

Domi then played in the fourth line. He scored just three assists in 10 games this summer.

Anderson played only 26 games with the Blue Jackets last winter due to a shoulder injury. He scored one goal and three assists. The forward had set personal highs in 2018-19 with 27 goals and 20 assists for 47 points in 82 games.

Domi is 25 and Anderson is 26. Domi had a two-year contract that earned him an average annual salary of US$3.15 million.

Anderson, meanwhile, had just ended a three-year contract with an average annual salary of $1.85 million.

Anderson is a right-winger and adds depth to that position with the Habs, which only had Brendan Gallagher, Joel Armia and Jordan Weal as contract right-wingers.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise