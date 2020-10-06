Montreal Canadiens place Karl Alzner on waivers in order to buy out his contract

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Canadiens have placed defenceman Karl Alzner on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out the remainder of his contract.

Alzner, 32, had two seasons remaining on a five-year deal with an average annual value of US$4.625 million that he signed as a free agent with Montreal in 2017.

He had one goal and 13 points in 95 games with Montreal.

After playing 82 games in his first season with the club in 2017-18, he spent the bulk of the next two seasons with the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket.

A junior star with the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen, Alzner was selected fifth overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2007 NHL draft.

The native of Burnaby, B.C., has 20 goals and 110 assists over 686 career NHL games with Washington and Montreal.