B.C.’s top doctor provides tips for a safe Thanksgiving

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

B.C.’s top doctor has offered advice on how to have a safe Thanksgiving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that those who want to celebrate Thanksgiving this weekend should do so with a small group of people who are already in their social bubble.

1:09 Dr. Bonnie Henry says Thanksgiving should be held with ‘close family bubble’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says Thanksgiving should be held with ‘close family bubble’

Dining outside is a safer choice and food should come in individual servings rather than served buffet-style, Henry said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We can give thanks and continue to find new and safe ways to support each other and show we care,” Henry said.

“Support your family by keeping your celebration dinner small. Support your friends and neighbours by always giving them the space to stay safe.”

2:07 B.C. finalizing guidance on how to safely celebrate Thanksgiving, Halloween and Remembrance Day B.C. finalizing guidance on how to safely celebrate Thanksgiving, Halloween and Remembrance Day

Henry is urging British Columbians to stick close to home during the Thanksgiving long weekend.

“Let’s make this Thanksgiving weekend one of gratitude, one of kindness,” Henry said. “And we do that by staying local, connecting with each other in a way that doesn’t put those we care about at risk.”

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s top public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam has also said indoor holiday celebrations should be kept small.

She suggested that Canadians opt for virtual Thanksgiving dinners instead of in-person gatherings.

More tips on hosting a Thanksgiving event can be found on the BC Centre for Disease Control website.

B.C. confirmed 110 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the province’s total number of cases topped 10,000.

More than 12,000 people in B.C. were tested, bringing the positivity rate to 0.9 per cent.

— With files from The Canadian Press