Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Lifestyle

B.C.’s top doctor provides tips for a safe Thanksgiving

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 12:39 pm
Click to play video 'Dr. Bonnie Henry’s advice for a safe Thanksgiving celebration' Dr. Bonnie Henry’s advice for a safe Thanksgiving celebration
With Thanksgiving coming up next weekend, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is encouraging British Columbians 'to make our celebration large in thanks, large in gratitude, but small in size' amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

B.C.’s top doctor has offered advice on how to have a safe Thanksgiving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that those who want to celebrate Thanksgiving this weekend should do so with a small group of people who are already in their social bubble.

Click to play video 'Dr. Bonnie Henry says Thanksgiving should be held with ‘close family bubble’' Dr. Bonnie Henry says Thanksgiving should be held with ‘close family bubble’
Dr. Bonnie Henry says Thanksgiving should be held with ‘close family bubble’

Dining outside is a safer choice and food should come in individual servings rather than served buffet-style, Henry said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canadians need to find safe alternatives for Thanksgiving amid coronavirus: experts

“We can give thanks and continue to find new and safe ways to support each other and show we care,” Henry said.

“Support your family by keeping your celebration dinner small. Support your friends and neighbours by always giving them the space to stay safe.”

Click to play video 'B.C. finalizing guidance on how to safely celebrate Thanksgiving, Halloween and Remembrance Day' B.C. finalizing guidance on how to safely celebrate Thanksgiving, Halloween and Remembrance Day
B.C. finalizing guidance on how to safely celebrate Thanksgiving, Halloween and Remembrance Day

Henry is urging British Columbians to stick close to home during the Thanksgiving long weekend.

“Let’s make this Thanksgiving weekend one of gratitude, one of kindness,” Henry said. “And we do that by staying local, connecting with each other in a way that doesn’t put those we care about at risk.”

Read more: Smaller turkeys, quieter gatherings — How coronavirus is changing Canada’s Thanksgiving

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s top public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam has also said indoor holiday celebrations should be kept small.

She suggested that Canadians opt for virtual Thanksgiving dinners instead of in-person gatherings.

Read more: ‘Zoom family dinner’ — Virtual Thanksgiving taking over the holidays during coronavirus

More tips on hosting a Thanksgiving event can be found on the BC Centre for Disease Control website.

B.C. confirmed 110 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the province’s total number of cases topped 10,000.

More than 12,000 people in B.C. were tested, bringing the positivity rate to 0.9 per cent.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus Casesbc coronavirusBonnie HenryBC COVID-19Bonnie Henry ThanksgivingCanadian Thanksgiving coronavirusCanadian Thanksgiving COVID-19
