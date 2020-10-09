Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Quebec’s Independent Investigation Bureau looking into death of 67-year-old Trois-Rivières man

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 7:34 am
Police in Trois-Rivières set up a security perimeter after three bodies were discovered on February 11, 2014.
FILE: Police in Trois-Rivières set up a security perimeter in 2014. Sebastien Gagnon-Dorval/Global News

Quebec’s Independent Investigation Bureau is looking into the death of a 67-year-old man who died following a police intervention in Trois-Rivières, Que., on Thursday.

According to the bureau’s press release, the incident occurred at around 2:40 p.m.

The bureau says the preliminary information is that the man showed up at another man’s residence, shot the homeowner and drove off.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Quebec’s independent investigation bureau looking into Montreal shooting that killed 2, injured 1

Shortly after, officers located the fugitive, who then caused a road accident with another vehicle, the release said.

Story continues below advertisement

Trois-Rivières police officers allegedly attempted to stop the man and noticed him pointing a gun at himself.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation bureau will be looking into the incident to determine if the information is correct.

The bureau is asking anyone who witnessed the event to reach out through its website, bei.gouv.qc.ca.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceInvestigationDeathSureté du QuébecSQBEIGunfireTrois RivieresTrois-Rivières PoliceFire ArmQuebec’s independent investigation bureau
Flyers
More weekly flyers