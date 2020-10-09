Quebec’s Independent Investigation Bureau looking into death of 67-year-old Trois-Rivières man

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s Independent Investigation Bureau is looking into the death of a 67-year-old man who died following a police intervention in Trois-Rivières, Que., on Thursday.

According to the bureau’s press release, the incident occurred at around 2:40 p.m.

The bureau says the preliminary information is that the man showed up at another man’s residence, shot the homeowner and drove off.

READ MORE: Quebec’s independent investigation bureau looking into Montreal shooting that killed 2, injured 1

Shortly after, officers located the fugitive, who then caused a road accident with another vehicle, the release said.

Story continues below advertisement

Trois-Rivières police officers allegedly attempted to stop the man and noticed him pointing a gun at himself.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation bureau will be looking into the incident to determine if the information is correct.

The bureau is asking anyone who witnessed the event to reach out through its website, bei.gouv.qc.ca.