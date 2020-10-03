Quebec’s independent investigation bureau looking into Montreal shooting that killed 2, injured 1

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s independent investigation bureau (BEI) is investigation a shooting in Montreal on Saturday that left two people dead and one injured.

The BEI says that, according to the police report, Montreal police were called at 12:18 p.m. for shots fired on Ontario Street in the city’s east end.

The report states that the male suspect shot and killed two women and when police arrived he shot at officers. This led to officers shooting the suspect, police say.

READ MORE: For the second day in a row, more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec

Authorities say the man was transported to hospital and his life is not in danger. The BEI would not provide any further information about the event nor the two women who were shot dead.

Story continues below advertisement

Six investigators for the independent investigation bureau have been assigned to look into the details of the incident.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers will support the BEI in their investigation with the aid of two forensic technicians.

The bureau is asking anyone who may have witnessed the event to contact them here.

Quebec’s independent investigation bureau investigates all cases where a person other than an officer on duty dies or is injured by police during an intervention.