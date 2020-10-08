Menu

Canada

Two SaskPower employees dead after ‘serious safety incident’ in Weyburn, utility says

By Thomas Piller Global News
SaskPower reporting power outages in some regions as high winds sweep across Saskatchewan.
SaskPower reporting power outages in some regions as high winds sweep across Saskatchewan. File / Global News

SaskPower says a “serious safety incident” involving two of its employees occurred in Weyburn, Sask., on Thursday.

Both individuals have died as a result of their injuries, according to the Crown corporation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and coworkers,” read a statement.

“Safety is SaskPower’s number one priority. SaskPower is working with authorities as internal and external investigations continue.”

According to a SaskPower spokesperson, there were no other injuries.

Weyburn is approximately 100 kilometres south of Regina.

Stay connected with Global News as this story develops.

SaskPowerSaskatchewan NewsWeyburnEmployeesWeyburn Saskatchewanserious safety incidentWeyburn News
