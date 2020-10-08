Two SaskPower employees dead after ‘serious safety incident’ in Weyburn, utility says

Send this page to someone via email

SaskPower says a “serious safety incident” involving two of its employees occurred in Weyburn, Sask., on Thursday.

Both individuals have died as a result of their injuries, according to the Crown corporation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and coworkers,” read a statement.

“Safety is SaskPower’s number one priority. SaskPower is working with authorities as internal and external investigations continue.”

According to a SaskPower spokesperson, there were no other injuries.

Weyburn is approximately 100 kilometres south of Regina.

