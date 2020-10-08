Two SaskPower employees dead after ‘serious safety incident’ in Weyburn, utility says

SaskPower says a “serious safety incident” involving two of its employees occurred in Weyburn, Sask., on Thursday.
Both individuals have died as a result of their injuries, according to the Crown corporation.
Read more: Transport minister unveils new safety measures after fatal railway yard accident in Sask.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and coworkers,” read a statement.
“Safety is SaskPower’s number one priority. SaskPower is working with authorities as internal and external investigations continue.”
According to a SaskPower spokesperson, there were no other injuries.
Weyburn is approximately 100 kilometres south of Regina.
Stay connected with Global News as this story develops.
Langenburg Redi-Mix fined $560,000 for workplace death, largest fine in Sask.’s history
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments