Family and friends remember life of Saskatchewan man who died at work

Gone, but not forgotten.

Known for his tough exterior but warm heart, Roger Huber’s family and friends say his memory will live on for generations to come.

At 74 years young, Roger lost his life doing something he loved. An owner of Roger Service Rig Ltd. in Estevan, Sask., he died on the job on April 27.

His daughter Tamera Huber grew up on the rigs with her dad, and was there the day he died.

“I got to know my dad on a different level. I gained so much respect for him, seeing him day in and day out. Seventy-four years old and he would be out under the rig at midnight in a snowstorm trying to get that rig going for the next morning,” Tamera said.

“He was so incredible; he just never stopped.”

Roger Huber with one of his co-workers. . Provided / Tamera Huber Roger Huber changing injectors on the rig with “My little girl” as his mechanic assistant. His daughter Tamera said Roger loved all animals. . Provided / Tamera Huber

It wasn’t just his work ethic that stood out. Tamera said Roger was a great dad to her and her siblings.

“He wasn’t a big talker. My dad wasn’t somebody who said ‘I love you’ to his kids…but it’s not like you didn’t know it,” Tamera said.

“Last November, I stopped at the grocery store to grab something for supper. And when I come back out, my truck wouldn’t start so I called my dad. He was there in 10 minutes.

“I don’t think there was anybody like him out there.”

He was also known for helping people, offering work to those down and out. Giving them another chance at life.

“It gives me goosebumps thinking about that,” Tamera said.

“When you first met him, you probably wouldn’t have liked him, but I guarantee you, if you just gave him time that would change. He gave his all to everybody.”

Roger Huber working on his family farm in Dysart, Sask. . Provided / Tamera Huber Roger Huber with his youngest son Jesse. . Provided / Tamera Huber

Last Saturday, family and friends gathered in Estevan to pay tribute to Roger, raising the derrick on the first rig he owned.

“I always thought someday if something ever happened to him, I would want to give him one last rig up,” Tamera said.

“My brother [Jesse] raised that derrick one last time with all the employees helping and my older brother [James] watching nearby. It was incredible.”

Jason LeBlanc was a longtime friend of Roger and one of many who attended the celebration.

“For a bunch of rough, tough guys, there wasn’t a dry eye when the derrick went up for the last time,” Leblanc said.

“He worked because he loved it and had a smile from ear to ear when the job was completed.”

Roger grew up on a farm on Dysart, Sask. Along with his three children, he leaves behind his wife Shirley and her children, 11 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

“My god I am going to miss him,” Tamera said.

In 2019, there were 36 workplace fatalities in Saskatchewan.

