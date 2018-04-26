April 28 deemed National Day of Mourning for workers injured or killed on the job

On April 28, people from all over the country will take a moment to remember workers killed or injured on the job.

The National Day of Mourning will be marked as groups across Canada hold vigils, light candles, wear armbands, and participate in other activities to honour those who have died or suffered injuries and illnesses on the job.

In Saskatchewan, 27 people died from workplace-related injuries or illnesses in 2017. The Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB) recently reported that more than 22,000 people were injured at work in the same year.

“Our deepest condolences to family and friends who have lost a loved one,” said Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan. “We need to honour the memories of those we have lost by making health and safety a priority in everything we do.”

“There is no greater reminder for us than today,” said Gord Dobrowolsky, chair of the Workers’ Compensation Board. “We must create safe workplaces where lives are never at risk. This is not the responsibility of one, but of us all. We must continue to fight to make every workplace in Saskatchewan safe. We all must work to prevent and eliminate workplace injuries and fatalities.”

Flags will fly at half-mast at the Saskatchewan Legislature and on Parliament Hill.

On April 26, the 27 of the Saskatchewan workers who lost their lives in 2017 due to workplace-related injuries or illnesses were individually named in tribute and honoured in a moment of silence in the Legislature.

Day of Mourning vigils will be held in communities throughout the province.