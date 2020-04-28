Saskatchewan remembers those lost to workplace fatalities on National Day of Mourning

Send this page to someone via email

There were 36 workplace fatalities in Saskatchewan in 2019, and on Tuesday, the provincial government is taking part in the National Day of Mourning.

Government buildings across the province will join the country by lowering their flags to half-mast from sunrise to sunset.

“The best way for us to honour those that have lost their life while on the job is to do our part in building safer, healthier workplaces,” Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said.

“Every worker has the right to return home safely at the end of the workday.”

The day pays tribute to not only those killed on the job but those injured or stricken with illness while at work.

“Workplace fatalities and serious injuries have an impact on the lives of families, friends and colleagues, and our hearts go out to all those left behind by these tragedies,” Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board chairperson Gord Dobrowolsky said.

“Today, we take time to mourn and remember those that have lost their lives, and we renew our commitment to working together to keep everyone safe on the job.”

The Canadian Labour Congress first declared April 28 as the National Day of Mourning in 1984.