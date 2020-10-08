2 residents of Saskatoon retirement home test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Preston Park II Retirement Residence in Saskatoon is working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority after two of its residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus when in hospital.

“We had two residents go to the hospital with non-COVID related issues,” said Bruce Tillie, spokesperson for the retirement residence.

“Once they were in hospital, as part of hospital protocol, they were tested (for COVID-19).”

While both tested positive for the virus, neither resident showed symptoms of COVID-19. Tillie said they were at the hospital around the same time coincidentally.

“While they were in hospital, that’s when the results came in,” Tillie said, adding the residents are self-isolating at the hospital.

The residence is working with public health to help determine the source of transmission.

“There is no definitive on where, or what,” Tillie said. “So they’re working to find out.”

On Thursday, SHA CEO Scott Livingstone confirmed that public health is undergoing contact tracing but the source of transmission is unknown.

No outbreak has been declared.

“We’ll have to wait for the initial assessment,” Livingstone said.

Preston Park II Retirement Residence is located next to Market Mall, where the SHA has warned of recent COVID-19 exposure.

According to the province’s chief medical health officer, about 20 per cent of COVID-19 cases in the province have no known source of transmission.

“It’s sometimes difficult to identify the source of transmission and currently around one in five cases that presents on a weekly basis, we can’t identify where the exposure was,” Dr. Saqib Shahab said.

He says this is why we all have to remain vigilant.

“If all of us are out and about in social settings or food courts, the general risk goes up,” Shahab said.

“That’s why we have to practice good hand hygiene, staying home if you’re feeling unwell, wearing a mask when you’re inside a public place, and maintaining that physical distance all the time when we’re out.”

