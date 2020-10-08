Serial arsonist suspected in Burnaby after occupied tent, vehicles set on fire

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for help to find the person who set fire to a series of vehicles and a tent with two people in it early Sunday morning in Burnaby, B.C.

Officers were called to the area of Beresford Street and Dow Avenue around 7 a.m. for two vehicles on fire, police said. While there, they were alerted to the tent fire about 100 metres away.

Read more: Richmond RCMP hunting suspected serial arsonist

Both tent occupants, who’d been asleep, suffered minor injuries, police said.

Mounties later discovered a fourth suspected arson, at nearby Central Boulevard and Bonsor Avenue, where three vehicles were damaged.

“In this instance, the suspect’s attempts to fully burn the vehicles were unsuccessful as he was confronted by a witness and fled,” a news release on Thursday said.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators believe the three-car fire was set around 6:30 a.m.

RCMP released video showing the Bonsor Avenue fire, along with a person of interest walking past it.

Anyone who witnessed the fires or has video footage from the areas between 6:15 a.m. and 7 a.m. is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.