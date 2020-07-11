Richmond RCMP hunting suspected serial arsonist

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond RCMP is on the hunt for what’s believed to be a serial arsonist.

Police believe someone has been setting fires in an area south of Granville Avenue and north of Williams Road since January.

Mounties say there have been 15 similar fires, targeting hedges, garbage bins and construction site porta-potties.

The most recent fire was spotted around 4:30 a.m. Friday near in Blundell Park near Blundell Elementary School.

A passerby spotted the fire and was able to put it out before firefighters arrived, police said.

RCMP say they found evidence at the scene suggesting it was intentionally set.

Investigators believe the arsonist is active between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., and are asking the public to keep a lookout for suspicious behaviour in the area.

Police are also asking residents to regularly review any security video they have.

Anyone with information is asked to call a special tip line at 604-204-4627, report by email at richmond_tips@rcmp.gc.ca or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.