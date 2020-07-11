Menu

Richmond RCMP hunting suspected serial arsonist

By Simon Little Global News
Richmond RCMP cruiser
Richmond RCMP are on the lookout for a suspected serial arsonist. Global News

Richmond RCMP is on the hunt for what’s believed to be a serial arsonist.

Police believe someone has been setting fires in an area south of Granville Avenue and north of Williams Road since January.

Mounties say there have been 15 similar fires, targeting hedges, garbage bins and construction site porta-potties.

Read more: Vancouver police see 83% spike in arson in last 10 weeks

The most recent fire was spotted around 4:30 a.m. Friday near in Blundell Park near Blundell Elementary School.

A passerby spotted the fire and was able to put it out before firefighters arrived, police said.

Vancouver man charged in arson at Emily Carr University
Vancouver man charged in arson at Emily Carr University

RCMP say they found evidence at the scene suggesting it was intentionally set.

Investigators believe the arsonist is active between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., and are asking the public to keep a lookout for suspicious behaviour in the area.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP release more details of suspected late-night arson, issue appeal for help

Police are also asking residents to regularly review any security video they have.

Anyone with information is asked to call a special tip line at 604-204-4627, report by email at richmond_tips@rcmp.gc.ca or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Arson Richmond Lower Mainland Richmond RCMP Richmond B.C. richmond arson richmond arsonist richmond serial arsonist serial arsonist
