Alberta hasn’t provided COVID-19 models since April; NDP wants new data released

The provincial government has released COVID-19 modelling twice during this pandemic but, so far, has not released modelling projected for the fall.

As cases continue to rise in the province, the Alberta NDP called Thursday for that modelling to be made public.

“In order to curb the spread, we need to know what we’re facing and we need to be prepared. Tweet This

“The UCP needs to be honest and transparent with Albertans, which means they must release updated modeling,” said NDP Health Critic David Shepherd.

Modelling information previously released by the province showed various scenarios of infection, estimated how many Albertans would require hospitalization or critical care and predicted how many deaths the province could see.

“I will not sugar coat it. You need to know what we are up against,” Premier Jason Kenney said on April 7, when the province’s first modelling data was released.

However, little information about projections for the province has been given since the second modelling was shared on April. 28.

Global News asked Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw on Sept. 24 why updated modelling had not been shared with Albertans.

At that time, Hinshaw said that models do not predict the future.

“While we are looking at different modelling to help us answer very specific questions, that overall question of what might we see in the fall, I don’t think we need a model to tell us that,” she said.

“We already know if we don’t follow public health measures, we could see that so-called second wave. If we do, we’ll see relatively stable and constant cases over time. It’s all in our hands.” Tweet This

In the days following, both Ontario and B.C. have released updated modelling.

Global News asked Hinshaw again on Monday why Albertans were not able to see the latest projections for the province.

“What we experienced in the spring is that modelling as a future forecast isn’t particularly helpful when it’s anchored to particular dates. What modelling can help us do more effectively is to help us look at different scenarios,” she said on Oct. 5.

“The modelling we are undertaking is more about those kinds of planning scenarios and it’s not yet complete. Tweet This

“So, those discussions to complete the models, to make sure that we have the time to have the discussions with our decision makers, haven’t yet happened.”

–with files from Phil Heidenreich