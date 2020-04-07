Health April 7 2020 8:02pm 15:34 Alberta Premier Jason Kenney releases province’s COVID-19 models during broadcast address Alberta Premier Jason Kenney released data modelling for the COVID-19 pandemic during an address to the province Tuesday. ‘Probable’ Alberta COVID-19 model predicts 400-3,100 deaths: Kenney Alberta sees 2 more deaths from COVID-19 Jason Kenney predicts unemployment in Alberta could rise to 25% amid COVID-19 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6792273/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6792273/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?