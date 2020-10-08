Ontario government sued by consortium building Eglinton Crosstown for COVID-19 overruns

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The consortium building a light-rail transit project across Toronto is suing the provincial government over delays and cost overruns related to COVID-19.

Crosslinx Transit Solutions says in an application filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice today that delays to the Eglinton Crosstown project have been caused by Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario.

CTS is accusing the provincial agencies overseeing the transit line of breaching their contractual obligations by refusing to formally recognize the pandemic as an emergency.

Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster says in a statement that his agency had declared in February, before the COVID-19 pandemic had begun, that the project would not be completed on time.

Verster says that since that announcement on Feb. 18 “CTS’s performance has not improved, despite our active support.”