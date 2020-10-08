Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Ontario government sued by consortium building Eglinton Crosstown for COVID-19 overruns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Toronto councillors demand province compensate businesses affected by Eglinton Crosstown construction' Toronto councillors demand province compensate businesses affected by Eglinton Crosstown construction
WATCH (March 2020): Councillors Josh Matlow and Mike Colle are calling for the Ontario government to setup a compensation fund to help Eglinton Avenue businesses affected by prolonged construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

TORONTO – The consortium building a light-rail transit project across Toronto is suing the provincial government over delays and cost overruns related to COVID-19.

Crosslinx Transit Solutions says in an application filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice today that delays to the Eglinton Crosstown project have been caused by Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario.

Read more: 5 more months of delays expected before completion of Eglinton Crosstown LRT

CTS is accusing the provincial agencies overseeing the transit line of breaching their contractual obligations by refusing to formally recognize the pandemic as an emergency.

Trending Stories

Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster says in a statement that his agency had declared in February, before the COVID-19 pandemic had begun, that the project would not be completed on time.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Worker resigns after noose found at Eglinton Crosstown LRT site, Carpenters’ Union says' Worker resigns after noose found at Eglinton Crosstown LRT site, Carpenters’ Union says
Worker resigns after noose found at Eglinton Crosstown LRT site, Carpenters’ Union says

Verster says that since that announcement on Feb. 18 “CTS’s performance has not improved, despite our active support.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19MetrolinxToronto Coronavirustoronto covid-19Eglinton CrosstownInfrastructure OntarioCrosslinx Transit SolutionsEglinton Crosstown project
Flyers
More weekly flyers