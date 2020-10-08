‘We cannot figure out how to go on’: Family of murdered Surrey man seek answers two years later

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been nearly two years since Sumeet Randhawa was killed in broad daylight near a Surrey, B.C., elementary school.

The 30-year-old was gunned down in the 6700-block of 130 Street just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2018.

As the second anniversary of his death approaches, Randhawa’s family and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have renewed their plea for information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible.

Speaking to media on Thursday, Randhawa’s sister, Sabine, cried as she described how her brother had been killed on his birthday.

“We were supposed to watch and cheer him on as he blew out his candles on his cake,” she said. “Instead, we stood there as our world came crashing down around us as Sumeet was brutally taken from us.”

“The people that did this did not just take Sumeet’s life, they left the lives of his loved ones in utter chaos.”

The occupants of a black Hummer-H3 and blue Ford Focus identified not longer after the killing as being involved in Randhawa’s death, police said.

Investigators released video footage showing a Hummer with Washington state licence plates.

A man is seen exiting the driver’s seat of the Hummer, then getting into a blue Ford Focus, which then leaves the area.

On Thursday, homicide investigators said they have recovered the Hummer, but not the Ford.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was targeted and linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“We believe there are people who have information that will help us. We are appealing to those people, and to the friends and close associates of Mr. Randhawa to contact IHIT,” Det. Lara Jansen said.

Said Sabine: “We cannot sleep, we cannot figure out how to go on. We cannot rest until there’s justice for Sumeet. We cannot feel at peace while his murderer walks free.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Emily Lazatin