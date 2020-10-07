Menu

Canada

Montreal opposition pushes to rename Place des Festivals to honour Oscar Peterson

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Click to play video 'Honouring a Montreal musical legend' Honouring a Montreal musical legend
WATCH: The opposition at Montreal city hall plans to present a motion to rename Place des Festivals to honour Montreal-born jazz legend Oscar Peterson. As Global's Gloria Henriquez explains, Peterson's widow feels renaming the home of the Montreal Jazz Festival would be a fitting tribute.

With his magical tunes so masterfully executed, it is little wonder why people call Oscar Peterson the greatest jazz pianist ever.

His talent has been celebrated by the world with a multitude of awards and accolades, including eight Grammys, the Order of Canada, and a statue unveiled in Ottawa by Queen Elizabeth II in 2010.

But some say something is missing: recognition from his hometown of Montreal.

“Although a small park has been named in Little Burgundy, we don’t think it rises to the stature and the legend that he was,” said municipal opposition leader Lionel Perez.

Homage to Daisy Peterson Sweeny
Homage to Daisy Peterson Sweeny

Perez says his party will introduce a motion at Montreal City Hall to rename Place des Festivals “Place Oscar Peterson.”

Place des Festivals is located in downtown Montreal and hosts the world’s largest jazz festival.

Oscar Peterson’s widow, Kelly Peterson said the initiative would be a “wonderful” way to honour her late husband’s jazz legacy.

“I also think that because it’s the place where the Montreal Jazz International Festival, that it is appropriate,” Peterson said.

“It would be a great honour I think and more uniting than trying to rename something that’s been already renamed for someone else.”

Read more: ‘Warms my heart’: Oscar Peterson’s widow thrilled by petition to change metro station name

Back in June, a petition to rename the Lionel Groulx metro station “Oscar Peterson station” gathered more than 26,000 signatures.

Although the city of Montreal and the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) denied the request, it did inspire municipal opposition councillors.

“To recognize his greatness and put his name, imprint his name in the geography in this city, I think it’s a great initiative,” said Naveed Hussain, who started the petition.

Read more: Montreal unlikely to rename Lionel-Groulx metro station after jazz great Oscar Peterson

Montreal mayor Valerie Plante wouldn’t comment on the proposal but says the city has its own plans in the works.

“We’ve been having many conversations with Oscar Peterson’s family because we do want to honour his memory up to his talents and contributions to Montreal,” Plante said.

The motion will be filed on Oct. 19 during Montreal’s city council.

Click to play video 'Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra features music by Canadian jazz legend Oscar Peterson' Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra features music by Canadian jazz legend Oscar Peterson
Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra features music by Canadian jazz legend Oscar Peterson
