Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur facing lung cancer again

Guy Lafleur, the legendary former hockey player with the Montreal Canadiens, is back in hospital and facing lung cancer again.

The Centre hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal (CHUM), which issued a statement Wednesday, says the diagnosis of the recurrence came after a followup appointment.

“It’s a big blow, but I am continuing my battle with confidence and serenity thanks to the support of the CHUM,” said Lafleur.

The 69-year-old former Hab will be undergoing immunotherapy and chemotherapy treatments, according to the hospital. Last year, Lafleur underwent successful surgery at the same hospital.

The Montreal Canadiens issued a statement early Wednesday afternoon, giving their best wishes to Lafleur.

“Our thoughts are with you on your road to recovery, Guy,” the team said.

The Hall of Famer won five Stanley Cups with the Canadiens, with 518 goals scored and 1,246 points amassed in his 14 seasons played with the team. He was the first player in NHL history to score at least 50 goals and 100 points in six consecutive seasons.

Lafleur also played with the New York Rangers for one season and the Quebec Nordiques for two.

— With files from Global News’ Brittany Henriques and The Canadian Press