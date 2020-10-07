Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Jets sign pending UFA defenceman Dylan DeMelo

By Kelly Moore CJOB
Posted October 7, 2020 10:23 am
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo (12) and Ottawa Senators left-winger Brady Tkachuk (7) look down ice towards the play during second-period NHL action in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo (12) and Ottawa Senators left-winger Brady Tkachuk (7) look down ice towards the play during second-period NHL action in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

Fresh off selecting Saginaw Spirit centre Cole Perfetti with the 10th overall pick in Tuesday night’s NHL Entry Draft, Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff removed a huge item from his to-do list by signing pending unrestricted free agent defenceman Dylan DeMelo.

The contract is for four years and has an average annual value of US$3 million.

DeMelo was acquired by the Jets in February and played in 10 games following the trade, primarily as a partner for Josh Morrissey on the team’s No. 1 defence pairing.

Read more: ‘I’ve dreamed of this day’ — Winnipeg Jets take centre Cole Perfetti in 1st round of NHL Draft

The six-foot, 191-pound London, Ont., native had expressed a desire to remain in Winnipeg following the Jets’ four-game loss to Calgary in the qualifying round of the post-season, saying he felt it was a good fit personally.

The work is far from over for Cheveldayoff as the Jets still have nine other pending unrestricted free agents in forwards Cody Eakin, Nick Shore, Gabriel Bourque, Logan Shaw and Mark Letestu and defencemen Nathan Beaulieu, Dmitry Kulikov, Luca Sbisa and Anthony Bitetto.

