Winnipeg Jets take centre Cole Perfetti in 1st round of NHL Draft

The Winnipeg Jets are in need of a second line centre, and Cole Perfetti fit the bill.

The Jets used their first round draft pick at 10th overall to select the Ontario product on Tuesday at the annual NHL Draft.

Perfetti, 18, played with the Ontario Hockey League’s Saginaw Spirit last season.

Perfetti scored 37 goals with 74 assists for 111 points in just 61 games last season. He also notched 37 goals in his rookie OHL season.

It’s the first time the Jets have selected a Canadian with their first pick of the draft since Josh Morrissey at 13th overall in 2013.

No players are getting called on stage this year as the draft is being held virtually. The wife of the late Dale Hawerchuk, Crystal, announced the Jets’ first round selection via webcam.

The New York Rangers won the draft lottery for the right to the top pick. The Rangers used the first overall selection to take highly touted forward Alexis Lafrenière of the QMJHL’s Rimouski Océanic.

