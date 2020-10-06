Menu

Comments

Health

Entire class at Surrey elementary school told to self-isolate following COVID-19 case

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 6, 2020 8:49 pm
Click to play video 'Parents, teachers call for greater transparency of COVID exposures in schools' Parents, teachers call for greater transparency of COVID exposures in schools
WATCH: B.C. parents and teachers are calling for more transparency about COVID-19 exposures in schools. Grace Ke has the details, and the response from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

An entire class at a Surrey elementary school has been told to self-isolate following a confirmed case of COVID-19, the school district’s superintendent confirmed Tuesday.

Parents, students, and staff at Rosemary Heights Elementary have been notified of a COVID-19 exposure that occurred on Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.

Following contact tracing, an entire class was asked to self-isolate. Officials at Fraser Health would contact parents and staff directly while the school would reach out to affected students to discuss learning options while they stay at home.

Click to play video 'B.C. modelling numbers show the latest COVID-19 impact on school-age kids' B.C. modelling numbers show the latest COVID-19 impact on school-age kids
B.C. modelling numbers show the latest COVID-19 impact on school-age kids

Students in other classes should continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms.

There have been 50 B.C. schools with COVID-19 exposure events as of Oct. 1, the province reported Monday.

Read more: Coronavirus: List of B.C. school exposures

Vancouver’s Elsie Roy Elementary has also had a class self-isolate due to COVID-19.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said several full classes in both the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions have had to self-isolate.

Henry said the number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children has gone up only marginally since kids returned to the classroom in September.

Meanwhile, a group of West Vancouver parents wrote a letter to Henry and Vancouver Coastal Health Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Patricia Daly about a lack of transparency when it comes to COVID-19 exposures in schools.

— With files from Richard Zussman and The Canadian Press

