Woman yelled at, charged at and touched sexually on Calgary road: police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for a man who is believed to have sexually assaulted a woman who was jogging in the city’s southwest early Tuesday morning.

Police said the woman was jogging near Coach Hill Road S.W., heading toward Bow Trail S.W., at about 5 a.m. when she passed a man walking in the opposite direction.

The man then yelled at her, charged at her and touched her sexually without her consent, police said.

The woman screamed and was able to get away and call police. The man ran away, heading south toward Bow Trail, before officers arrived.

The man was described as being about five-foot-five, 20-30 years old with a medium build. He had a day’s growth of a beard, police said, and was wearing a dark-coloured toque, a dark T-shirt, baggy blue jeans and had a red and black plaid shirt tied around his waist.

Story continues below advertisement

“No one deserves to be victimized,” police said in a news release. Tweet This

Police also gave some tips for joggers to stay safe while exercising outside.

“We recommend jogging with others and staying in well-lit areas. Jogging without earbuds can also help you be aware of what is going on around you,” police said.

“If you are going to jog alone, be sure to tell someone where you are going and what time you expect to return, or consider using GPS tracking on your phone to share your location.”

Anyone with information about the incident, or who might be able to help identify or locate the man involved, is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.