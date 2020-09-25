Young girl sexually assaulted on way to school: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

A 10-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted on Friday morning on her way to school in southeast Calgary, police said.

In a news release, police said investigators were called at about 8:15 a.m. to reports that the girl was approached by a teenaged boy who touched her inappropriately while walking to school in the 1400 block of 41 Street S.E.

The girl continued on to her school, which called police.

The teenager is described as having curly black hair, and was wearing jeans, a black hoodie and blue face mask at the time of the incident.

“Police circulated the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description provided,” CPS said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.