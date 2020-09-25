Menu

Crime

Young girl sexually assaulted on way to school: Calgary police

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 3:35 pm

A 10-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted on Friday morning on her way to school in southeast Calgary, police said.

In a news release, police said investigators were called at about 8:15 a.m. to reports that the girl was approached by a teenaged boy who touched her inappropriately while walking to school in the 1400 block of 41 Street S.E.

The girl continued on to her school, which called police.

Read more: Calgary police say teenage girl sexually assaulted while at work, search for suspect

The teenager is described as having curly black hair, and was wearing jeans, a black hoodie and blue face mask at the time of the incident.

“Police circulated the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description provided,” CPS said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

