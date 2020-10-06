Horizon’s mental health mobile response team to include 2 Saint John police officers

Send this page to someone via email

The Horizon Health Network Mobile Crisis Response Team will include two police officers for the first time, the Saint John Police Force says.

The mobile response team will “provide on-site acute addiction and mental health needs assessments, as well as specialized crisis intervention,” according to a news release.

The police force said mental health calls are becoming more and more frequent.

“With the implementation of this Crisis Response Team, we are ensuring residents in need of assistance are receiving it as quickly as possible so evaluations are completed and best steps going forward for residents are put in place,” SJPF Chief Stephan Drolet said in the release.

The team will also offer visits or check-ins for at-risk individuals, the release said.

Launching Oct. 19, the response team expansion was developed in collaboration with the University of New Brunswick Department of Criminal Justice. Two participating officers were chosen by SJPF, the university and Horizon Health.

Officers will receive specialized training and orientation in mental health crisis intervention techniques, including de-escalation, the release said.

According to SJPF, the officers will also be accompanied by specialized nurses and will be working in plainclothes.

The New Brunswick Health Department has designated $900,000 over a three-year period to this project.

“I am so pleased to see the launch of the Integrated Mobile Crisis team in Saint John,” Minister of Health Dorothy Shephard said in the release.

“The mental health roundtables held last fall highlighted the urgency for action. I look forward to seeing the evaluation and how it might be expanded province-wide,” she said.

The release said the approach was developed to build on the best practices of similar response teams in other provinces.