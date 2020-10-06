Man charged following bear spray incident at Cornwall Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) have charged a man who allegedly sprayed another man with bear spray inside the Cornwall Centre.

Officers were dispatched to the downtown mall in relation to the incident around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, RPS said in a press release later in the afternoon.

With a description of the suspect and an indication of the direction in which he fled, police were able to locate him a few blocks away and arrested him without further incident, according to the release.

The man, 18, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and assault with a weapon. He has been released on conditions and the case will go before the courts.

Security footage and witness statements indicate the man targeted one other man in the attack, police said, adding the victim left the mall and they don’t know who he is.

Other patrons of the mall were impacted by the bear spray, police said, but none appeared to require treatment by the paramedics who were also on scene.

