Guelph reports 2 new coronavirus cases as total cases rises to 330

Guelph reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the city’s total to 330.

There are 25 active cases in the city, which is down three from the previous day.

Guelph’s health unit reported that 292 cases have been resolved, which is an increase of nine.

There is no longer anyone being treated in hospital after the city reported one hospitalization on Monday but none on Tuesday.

The death toll in the city remains at 11 and hasn’t changed since June.

Guelph’s COVID-19 assessment clinic has conducted over 40,500 tests and while over 91 per cent of them have come back negative, there are over 3,100 tests still pending.

COVID-19 outbreaks continue at a pair of child-care facilities — Kids Come First Daycare and the Guelph YMCA — where a child from each has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Cases have also been reported in six Guelph schools, but all of the buildings are open to students and staff.

Wellington County reported one new case on Tuesday, bringing its total to 106. Among those, seven cases are active, 97 are resolved and two have been fatal.

Ontario reported 584 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 55,362. The death toll in the province has risen to 2,987 as seven more deaths were reported.

Ontario has 192 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 41 patients in an intensive care unit and 26 patients on a ventilator.