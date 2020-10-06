Appointments for a COVID-19 test in Guelph can only be made in person

Send this page to someone via email

As Ontario begins COVID-19 testing by appointment only as of Tuesday morning, Guelph’s assessment clinic is still in the process of setting up a phone-in system.

Until that happens, patients are asked to go to the clinic on Southgate Drive to receive an appointment time.

A spokesperson for Guelph General Hospital said the system would be up and running by Tuesday afternoon.

“Just a few last-minute bugs to work out,” Perry Hagerman said.

The provincial government has said the shift to the new system was done to prepare the assessment centres for winter.

Guelph’s clinic on Southgate Drive sees daily lines outside across the parking lot and the wait usually lasts several hours.

As of Monday, the clinic has conducted over 40,500 tests since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health’s other assessment clinics have their phone systems up and running.

An appointment at the Fergus assessment clinic can be made by calling 226-383-2415 and the Harriston clinic can be called at 519-843-8160.