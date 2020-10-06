Menu

Health

Appointments for a COVID-19 test in Guelph can only be made in person

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 6, 2020 11:04 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario moves to appointment-only COVID-19 testing, eliminates walk-in tests' Coronavirus: Ontario moves to appointment-only COVID-19 testing, eliminates walk-in tests
The province of Ontario will be eliminating walk-in COVID-19 testing beginning Tuesday.

As Ontario begins COVID-19 testing by appointment only as of Tuesday morning, Guelph’s assessment clinic is still in the process of setting up a phone-in system.

Until that happens, patients are asked to go to the clinic on Southgate Drive to receive an appointment time.

Read more: Appointment based COVID-19 testing system begins in Ontario

A spokesperson for Guelph General Hospital said the system would be up and running by Tuesday afternoon.

“Just a few last-minute bugs to work out,” Perry Hagerman said.

The provincial government has said the shift to the new system was done to prepare the assessment centres for winter.

Guelph’s clinic on Southgate Drive sees daily lines outside across the parking lot and the wait usually lasts several hours.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Assessment centres move to appointment-based testing only' Coronavirus: Assessment centres move to appointment-based testing only
Coronavirus: Assessment centres move to appointment-based testing only

As of Monday, the clinic has conducted over 40,500 tests since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Read more: 52% of Canadian parents won’t let kids trick-or-treat amid coronavirus, poll says

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health’s other assessment clinics have their phone systems up and running.

An appointment at the Fergus assessment clinic can be made by calling 226-383-2415 and the Harriston clinic can be called at 519-843-8160.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Guelph NewsGuelph coronavirusGuelph COVID-19Covid-19 assessment clinicGuelph COVID clinicGuelph COVID-19 assessment clinic
