Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Ontario government spending $35M to help schools in coronavirus hot spots

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2020 5:30 pm
Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford praises province's efforts to keep schools open as cases rise
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Monday thanked health and education officials in the province who are working to keep schools as safe as possible as COVID-19 cases rise in the second wave. Ford added the $1.3 billion plan his government put in place for schools to reopen “has been working.”

TORONTO — Ontario is spending $35 million to help schools in COVID-19 hot spots.

Premier Doug Ford says the funding will be directed to school boards in Toronto, Ottawa, Peel Region and York Region.

Ford says the new funding will help schools provide more physical distancing in the classroom.

Read more: Doug Ford rejects calls to close indoor dining amid spike in COVID-19 cases

It will also help school boards hire teachers and custodians, and buy laptops for online learning.

The government has been criticized since it launched its back-to-school plan in August for not doing enough to lower class sizes.

Ontario reported 56 new COVID-19 cases related to schools on Monday, including at least 31 among students.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
