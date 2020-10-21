Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 21

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday.

Restaurants in COVID-19 hot spots doubt cold weather patios will save the industry

Restaurant operators are doubtful that a government-sanctioned winter patio season will guarantee success.

Indoor dining at bars and restaurants was banned province-wide when the pandemic hit in the spring, and is currently prohibited once more in the four COVID-19 hotspots of Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and Ottawa.

James Rilett, vice-president with industry group Restaurants Canada, said operators are struggling with debt accrued since the first shutdown and many are not able to take the financial risk of investing in available solutions like patio heaters and weather protection.

No tickets handed out at Queen’s Park rally

Toronto police say they did not lay any tickets at a large gathering hosted by independent Ontario MPP Randy Hillier Wednesday expressly meant to surpass the province’s gathering limits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hillier, who represents Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, was joined on stage by Peoples Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier and spoke to a crowd of well over 25 people, many of whom, including the two politicians, were not wearing masks.

Ontario reports 790 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Ontario reported 790 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 66,686.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 321 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 157 in Peel Region, 76 in York Region, 57 in Ottawa and 43 in Durham Region.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,062 as nine more deaths were reported. Resolved cases increased by 719 from the previous day.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said more than 32,600 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 1,569 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 874 among students and 235 among staff (460 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 144 more cases from the previous day.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 455 cases reported among students and 113 cases among staff (255 individuals were not identified) — totaling 823 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 518 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Four schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 342 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 19 (10 new child cases and nine new staff cases).

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,908 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of one since the previous day. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

There are 86 current outbreaks in homes, an decrease of one.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 216 active cases among long-term care residents and 260 active cases among staff — up by 19 and up by 11 cases respectively in the last day.

— With files from Alexandra Mazur, Ryan Rocca and The Canadian Press